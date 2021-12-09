Steelers vs Vikings game status report: Joe Haden among players OUT

When the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, they will do so without several key players. The team announced the game status for players who were listed on the injury report during the week.

Pittsburgh has four players listed at out including starting guard B.J. Finney and starting cornerback Joe Haden. The list also includes linebacker Robert Spillane and defensive end Isaiah Buggs.

CB Joe Haden (Foot)

LB Robert Spillane (Knee)

OL B.J. Finney (Back)

DE Isaiah Buggs (Ankle)

Based on last week, Haden will be replaced in the starting lineup by Ahkello Witherspoon. With Finney out, swing lineman John Leglue should get the start. As for Spillane, he came off the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week but is still dealing with a knee injury. Buggs’ reps will likely go to newly acquired defensive tackle Montravius Adams.

