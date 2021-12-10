Steelers vs Vikings: Big takeaways from the heartbreaking loss

It seems that every week the Pittsburgh Steelers start slow, finish fast and it’s a crapshoot how the game turns out. Thursday night’s game with the Minnesota Vikings was a perfect example. Pittsburgh spotted the Vikings a 29-0 lead before charging back, only to come up short 36-28. Here are our big takeaways from the loss.

People need to appreciate Ben Roethlisberger

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Roethlisberger is going to be gone soon and you all aren’t going to like what comes next. So you need to appreciate him now because when the game is on the line he can still get it done. Roethlisberger finished with 308 passing yards and three passing touchdowns

Consistently inconsistent

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Top to bottom, the only thing you can count on with this roster is they are not going to play consistently inconsistent football every week. It’s hard to fathom how a team can play so badly for nearly three quarters just to play so well at the end. This is what the Steelers need to tap into if they want to get back on the winning track.

Steelers strength and conditioning coaches have some explaining to do

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

It’s time the Steelers strength coaches get called to task for this team’s shortcomings. All of these soft-tissue injuries, in particular the rash of groin injuries this season point directly to that staff and how they handle things. They aren’t need to be held accountable for the lack of strength at the line of scrimmage.

Matt Canada needs to relax

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

It is bad enough when the players aren’t up to snuff but it isn’t helped when the play calling further hamstrings the players. It’s so easy to see when offensive coordinator Matt Canada is sending the plays in and when Ben Roethlisberger is doing his own thing. Pittsburgh clearly misses the blocking of JuJu Smith-Schuster but continues to try outside runs with Ray-Ray McCloud and Diontae Johnson leading the way and on Thursday we saw the dreaded return of that horizontal passing game. With four games left, it might be time for Canada to back off a little when it comes to trying to be too clever with the offense.

