Steelers vs. Titans Week 4 game postponed indefinitely





The NFL announced on Thursday that it will be rescheduling the Week 4 Steelers versus Titans matchup to a date later in the season.

Per ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, two more positive tests were discovered in Titans camp Thursday morning, for a total of 11 — five players and six personnel, including some defensive assistant coaches.

The league has said they will announce the new game date at a later time.

Stayed tuned to Steelers Wire for updates.

Related