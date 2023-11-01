Steelers vs. Titans: Pittsburgh’s final injury report ahead of Week 9 Thursday Night Football

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ final injury report came early this week as they get set to take on the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football.

Kenny Pickett (ribs) doesn’t have a game status designation but said in a Wednesday press conference that he’ll play. Levi Wallace (foot) is questionable. Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) was ruled out on Monday.

Here’s the full rundown, according to Steelers.com.

CB Minkah Fitzpatrick

Harry How/Getty Images

Did not practice (hamstring)

Game status: questionable

DL Cam Heyward

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Full practice (groin)

on injured reserve

CB Damontae Kazee

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Full practice (hand)

RB Anthony McFarland

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Full practice (knee)

on injured reserve

QB Kenny Pickett

CB Levi Wallace

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Limited (foot)

Game status: questionable

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire