Steelers vs. Titans: Pittsburgh’s final injury report ahead of Week 9 Thursday Night Football
The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ final injury report came early this week as they get set to take on the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football.
Kenny Pickett (ribs) doesn’t have a game status designation but said in a Wednesday press conference that he’ll play. Levi Wallace (foot) is questionable. Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) was ruled out on Monday.
Here’s the full rundown, according to Steelers.com.
CB Minkah Fitzpatrick
Did not practice (hamstring)
Game status: questionable
DL Cam Heyward
Full practice (groin)
on injured reserve
CB Damontae Kazee
Full practice (hand)
RB Anthony McFarland
Full practice (knee)
on injured reserve
QB Kenny Pickett
CB Levi Wallace
Limited (foot)
Game status: questionable