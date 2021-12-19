Steelers vs Titans inactives: CB Joe Haden active vs Tennessee
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Pittsburgh Steelers got some good news on Sunday when the team released its inactives and cornerback Joe Haden wasn’t listed. Haden had missed the last four games with a foot injury but will be available today against the Tennessee Titans.
Here are the rest of the Steelers inactives including defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs:
DT Isaiah Buggs
TE Kevin Rader
LB Buddy Johnson
RB Anthony McFarland
QB Dwayne Haskins
Here are the Titans inactives:
CB Janoris Jenkins
LB Joe Jones
LB David Long
OL Daniel Munyer
G Rodger Saffold
DL Larrell Murchison
DT Teair Tart