Steelers vs Titans inactives: CB Joe Haden active vs Tennessee

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
In this article:
The Pittsburgh Steelers got some good news on Sunday when the team released its inactives and cornerback Joe Haden wasn’t listed. Haden had missed the last four games with a foot injury but will be available today against the Tennessee Titans.

Here are the rest of the Steelers inactives including defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs:

DT Isaiah Buggs

TE Kevin Rader

LB Buddy Johnson

RB Anthony McFarland

QB Dwayne Haskins

Here are the Titans inactives:

CB Janoris Jenkins

LB Joe Jones

LB David Long

OL Daniel Munyer

G Rodger Saffold

DL Larrell Murchison

DT Teair Tart

