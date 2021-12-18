Steelers vs Titans: 5 guys who need to step up this week

Time is running out for the Pittsburgh Steelers on the 2021 season. This week Pittsburgh is going to try to sneak past the Tennessee Titans but the Titans have their eye on a top seed in the AFC and won’t go down without a fight.

The Steelers are going to need a monumental effort from the roster to win this game including these five under-the-radar guys who need to step up.

WR Chase Claypool

Despite leading the team in receptions and receiving yards last week, Claypool’s game against the Minnesota Vikings will be remembered for his mistakes. This week the Steelers need all the good Claypool has to offer without the bad.

DT Carlos Davis

The Steelers get defensive tackle Carlos Davis back this week and while he isn’t an elite player, he should provide a spark in run defense.

C Kendrick Green

It really seems like rookie center Kendrick Green is regressing as the season has gone on. This could be an issue of fatigue mixed with his first full season at center. Tennesse has some big boys up front who are going to test Green’s power game.

LB Taco Charlton

Even if we assume T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith both return on Sunday, reserve edge rusher Taco Charlton should still see some reps and we’d love to finally see him do something good.

CB James Pierre

Cornerback Joe Haden is listed as questionable and James Pierre has been passed on the depth chart by Ahkello Witherspoon. Pierre can play but hasn’t shown it in recent weeks.

