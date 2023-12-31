Steelers vs Seahwks: 4 big storylines this week

The playoffs are on the line this week for the Pittsburgh Steelers but when you dig a little deeper there are even more subplots at work that make this game a must-watch. Here are our big storylines to watch this week beyond the playoffs.

Mason Rudolph: The Sequel

Dec 23, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) reacts to a call in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Mason Rudolph’s big game last week earned him another start and we hope he is able to duplicate those results against the Seahawks. Rudolph looked completely at ease and in control of the offense last week, even under pressure and we want to see if he can deliver like that again.

Redemption for Devin Bush?

NFL Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush

Former Steelers linebacker Devin Bush is in line to start for the Seahawks this week and is talking a good game about being ready to shut down he Steelers run game. Bush has eight tackles on the season.

T.J. Watt pushing for DPOY

Dec 3, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) pass rushes at the line of scrimmage against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

T.J. Watt enters the game as the league leader with 17 sacks. If Watt can finish the season as the leader, he will have led the league in sacks in three different seasons and he is still only 29 years old.

Go West young men, go West

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 23: George Pickens #14 of the Pittsburgh Steelers completes a deep pass for a touchdown during the third quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium on December 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

It’s not enough the Steelers are in a position where they can’t afford to lose but to have to travel across the country to do it in a late afternoon start just compounds things. The Steelers spent the week thinking about how great they were last week, can they get up and do it again under these circumstances?

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire