Steelers vs Seahwks: 4 big storylines this week
The playoffs are on the line this week for the Pittsburgh Steelers but when you dig a little deeper there are even more subplots at work that make this game a must-watch. Here are our big storylines to watch this week beyond the playoffs.
Mason Rudolph: The Sequel
Mason Rudolph’s big game last week earned him another start and we hope he is able to duplicate those results against the Seahawks. Rudolph looked completely at ease and in control of the offense last week, even under pressure and we want to see if he can deliver like that again.
Redemption for Devin Bush?
Former Steelers linebacker Devin Bush is in line to start for the Seahawks this week and is talking a good game about being ready to shut down he Steelers run game. Bush has eight tackles on the season.
T.J. Watt pushing for DPOY
T.J. Watt enters the game as the league leader with 17 sacks. If Watt can finish the season as the leader, he will have led the league in sacks in three different seasons and he is still only 29 years old.
Go West young men, go West
It’s not enough the Steelers are in a position where they can’t afford to lose but to have to travel across the country to do it in a late afternoon start just compounds things. The Steelers spent the week thinking about how great they were last week, can they get up and do it again under these circumstances?