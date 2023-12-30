Steelers vs Seahawks: How to watch, listen and stream

Here is everything you need to know so you can watch, listen to, or stream this week’s Pittsburgh Steelers game. With just two weeks left in the regular season, every game is like the playoffs and first up are the Seattle Seahawks who are fighting for their own post in the playoffs.

Game info: Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7) @ Seattle Seahawks (8-7)

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: Seattle, WA

Stadium: Lumen Field

TV Channel: FOX

Weather: Temps in the 40s

Announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (color) and Shannon Spake (sideline)

Online: You can also tune in online with NFL+ and FuboTV (try it for free).

Radio: Westwood One and Steeler Nation Radio will have the game, as well as WDVE 102.5 FM & WBGG 970, AM local.

You can also follow the game with us @TheSteelersWire and of course here on Steelers Wire with our live updates during the game, along with highlights of all the key moments from this week’s game. Join us straight after the final whistle for more in-depth coverage, injury updates, and analysis of all the action.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire