Steelers vs Seahawks: Seattle starting RB Chris Carson OUT vs Pittsburgh

When the Pittsburgh Steelers square off against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night, the Seahawks will be without three key starters on offense. The Seahawks will be placing quarterback Russell Wilson on IR with a finger injury but this was expected.

However, Seattle will also be without starting guard Cedric Ogbuehi and starting running back Chris Carson. This leaves the Seahawks very shorthanded on offense against a stout Steelers defense.

On the other side, Pittsburgh is very healthy headed into its last game before the bye week. The only player of note is wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster who has been ruled out after shoulder surgery but hasn’t been placed on IR yet.

