Steelers vs. Seahawks: Practice participation/injury report
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
It’s Wednesday and that means the Pittsburgh Steelers start preparation for their upcoming opponent, the Seattle Seahawks. Wednesday also means that Ben Roethlisberger (pec/hip) did not participate in practice.
In addition to Roethlisberger, linebacker Melvin Ingram and guard Trai Turner had a veteran’s day off.
JuJu Smith-Schuster is also listed on the injury report since he has yet to be placed on injured reserve. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said in his Tuesday press conference that IR is imminent.
The good news is that linebacker Devin Bush (groin) was a full go at practice. Bush exited the Broncos game with what was initially deemed a leg injury and did not return.
Wide receivers Chase Claypool (hamstring) and James Washington (groin) were both limited. They’ll be ones to watch as the week progresses with Smith-Schuster out for the season.
Here’s the full injury report, courtesy of Steelers.com:
QB Ben Roethlisberger (Pectoral/Hip) – DNP
LB Melvin Ingram III (Not Injury Related) – DNP
WR Juju Smith-Schuster (Shoulder) – DNP
OL Trai Turner (Not Injury Related) – DNP
WR Chase Claypool (Hamstring) – Limited
WR James Washington (Groin) – Limited
DT Carlos Davis (Knee) – Limited
DT Cameron Heyward (Neck) – Limited
CB Cam Sutton (Groin) – Full
LB Devin Bush (Groin) – Full