Steelers vs. Seahawks: Practice participation/injury report

On Friday, the Pittsburgh Steelers got a relatively clean bill of health ahead of their Sunday Night Football matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

Only two players have been ruled out: Reserve defensive lineman Carlos Davis (knee), limited in practice all week, and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. He had shoulder surgery on Wednesday but has yet to be officially placed on injured reserve.

After being limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, Chase Claypool (hamstring) and James Washington (groin) were full participants.

Ben Roethlisberger (pec/hip) was a full go on Thursday and Friday.

Here’s the full participation/injury report, courtesy of Steelers.com:

Game Status

WR Juju Smith-Schuster (Shoulder) – Out

DT Carlos Davis (Knee) – Out

Friday, October 15

QB Ben Roethlisberger (Pectoral/Hip) – Full

LB Melvin Ingram III (Not Injury Related) – Full

WR Juju Smith-Schuster (Shoulder) – DNP

OL Trai Turner (Not Injury Related) – Full

WR Chase Claypool (Hamstring) – Full

WR James Washington (Groin) – Full

DT Carlos Davis (Knee) – Limited

DT Cameron Heyward (Neck) – Full

CB Cam Sutton (Groin) – Full

LB Devin Bush (Groin) – Full

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (Coaches Decision) – Full

