Steelers vs Seahawks: Pittsburgh secondary beat up in 1st half

The injury bug bit the Pittsburgh Steelers secondary hard in the first half of their preseason showdown with the Seattle Seahawks. Through two quarters the Steelers are down three defensive backs with injuries.

First the Steelers saw reserve safety Karl Joseph go down with an ankle injury. Then starting cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon was shaken up on a big hit and looked to have some sort of shoulder injury. Then, at the end of the first half, another reserve safety, Damontae Kazee went off with an undetermined injury. This leaves the Steelers secondary pretty thin for the second half.

The Steelers lead the Seahawks 17-10 at halftime.

