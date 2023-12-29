Steelers vs. Seahawks injury report: Kenny Pickett remains limited in practice
As Mike Tomlin stated on Tuesday, quarterback Kenny Pickett would be limited in practice this week. No change there, but safety Trenton Thompson was a full participant for the first time since sustaining a neck injury in the Pittsburgh Steelers loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Guard Isaac Seumalo also put in a full practice.
QB Kenny Pickett
Limited (ankle)
S Trenton Thompson
Full (neck)
RB Najee Harris
Limited (knee)
S Minkah Fitzpatrick
Did not practice (knee)
G Isaac Seumalo
Full (shoulder)
LB Elandon Roberts
Did not practice (pectoral)