Steelers vs. Seahawks injury report: Kenny Pickett remains limited in practice

Allison Koehler
·1 min read

As Mike Tomlin stated on Tuesday, quarterback Kenny Pickett would be limited in practice this week. No change there, but safety Trenton Thompson was a full participant for the first time since sustaining a neck injury in the Pittsburgh Steelers loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Guard Isaac Seumalo also put in a full practice.

 

 

QB Kenny Pickett

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Limited (ankle)

S Trenton Thompson

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Full (neck)

RB Najee Harris

Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

Limited (knee)

S Minkah Fitzpatrick

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Did not practice (knee)

G Isaac Seumalo

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Full (shoulder)

LB Elandon Roberts

Did not practice (pectoral)

