Steelers vs Seahawks: 5 storylines in this week’s preseason game

On Saturday night the long wait is over and fans will finally get to see the Pittsburgh Steelers play football again. The Steelers are welcoming the Seattle Seahawks to Acrisure Stadium for the first preseason game of the year and here are the storylines we are keeping an eye on.

How good is Kenny Pickett?

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Let’s face it, no one is tuning in to see what Mitch Trubisky or Mason Rudolph can do. The preseason is the time to evaluate young guys and so everyone wants to see how the future of the franchise performs in live action. You can bet he will be scrutinized and compared heavily to the rest of this quarterback class throughout the preseason.

The continued development of Jaylen Warren

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The best rookie of training camp has been wide receiver George Pickens but running back Jaylen Warren has been the best surprise. Warren should get a shot to really impress on Saturday and has a chance to climb the depth chart with a big game.

Where is the offensive line?

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The Steelers have two new starters on the offensive line and one starter in a new position so we want to see how far this group has come over last year’s group that was among the worst in the NFL.

Is there another Joe Haden on the roster?

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh has a group of three solid cornerbacks in Cam Sutton, Ahkello Witherspoon and Levi Wallce. But which guy will separate themselves from the pack as a true No. 1 cornerback?

Live action for Devin Bush

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Former first-round pick Devin Bush is on his redemption tour and this is his first opportunity to convince everyone that trading up for him wasn’t a mistake.

1

1

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire