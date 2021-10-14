Steelers vs Seahawks: 5 Steelers who need to step up this week

Last week the Pittsburgh Steelers gave fans some hope the season might not be lost. The win over the Denver Broncos gives the team new life but a win this week over the Seattle Seahawks would pull the team to .500 headed into the bye week. Here are the five Steelers who need to step up this week.

WR James Washington

If there is a receiver on the team who can fill the shoes of JuJu Smith-Schuster as the team’s No. 3 wideout, It’s James Washington. He’s a strong, physical guy who can run all the routes and rarely drops a pass. With so much attention on the big skill-position players, Washington could flourish.

CB Joe Haden

Assuming Seattle wide receiver DK Metcalf plays, Steelers cornerback Joe Haden is going to be tasked with trying to slow him down. Seattle doesn’t have a lot of punch on offense with Geno Smith at quarterback but the Steelers defense cannot take it for granted that Metcalf won’t be a factor.

DL Chris Wormley

One of the biggest positive surprises of the season for the Steelers has been the play of Chris Wormley. The Seahawks are going to work hard to run the football and this means Wormley and the rest of the middle of the defense has to play their best.

LB Alex Highsmith

I’m holding out hope that this is the week Alex Highsmith comes out of his funk and gets some heat on the quarterback. Seattle is going to focus heavily on slowing down linebacker T.J. Watt, there’s no excuse for Highsmith to struggle this week.

S Minkah Fitzpatrick

Watching Minkah Fitzpatrick play last week was a great surprise. It was easily the most aggressive effort we had seen out of Fitzpatrick all season. The trick this week will be seeing if he follow it up with another big performance against a very physical Seattle offense.

