Steelers vs Seahawks: 3 early causes for concern

The Pittsburgh Steelers need help. A lot of help if they want to make the playoffs but the only thing they can control is winning the next two games. First up is a trip across the country to take on the dangerous Seattle Seahawks. Here are the early concerns for this week.

The quarterabck controversy

Head coach Mike Tomlin has to decide who will start at quarterback between Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph. Rudolph is the hot hand but Pickett is the starter. This could be the decision that decides the fate of the season.

Running out of gas

The Steelers played with as much energy and effort as we’ve seen all season last week. Now the team comes back to Earth and has to travel all the way across the country and try to get up again.

More injuries

Every week the Steelers keep getting beat up and in a game that might not matter we hate to see it. The Steelers defense is already patchwork at linebacker and safety so they cannot afford much more.

