Steelers vs Saints: Pittsburgh’s Thursday practice report

The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) Mike Tomlin is not ready to bail on 2022, even as the reality that at 2-6 the Pittsburgh Steelers have dug themselves a hole so deep it's difficult to imagine they dig out in time to be anything other than a spoiler down the stretch. Not that Tomlin wants to dwell on a first half that was Pittsburgh's worst since 2013. ''The windshield component is the big picture for us as opposed to the rearview mirror,'' Tomlin said, later adding, ''we can't worry about the things that are behind us.