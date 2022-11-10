Steelers vs Saints: Pittsburgh’s Thursday practice report

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read

Here is the Thursday practice report for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers sit at 2-6, are coming off of their bye week and are hoping to get healthy before this week’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

K Chris Boswell (Groin)-DNP

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

CB Williams Jackson III (Back)-DNP

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (Hamstring)-DNP

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

LB Malik Reed (Personal)-DNP

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

DT Cam Heyward (Vet day off)-DNP

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

CB Levi Wallace (Shoulder)-FULL

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

LB Christian Kuntz (Ribs)-Full

(AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

LB Myles Jack (Knee)-DNP

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

DT Larry Ogunjobi (Knee)-LP

(Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire

