Steelers vs Saints: Pittsburgh’s Thursday practice report
Here is the Thursday practice report for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers sit at 2-6, are coming off of their bye week and are hoping to get healthy before this week’s game against the New Orleans Saints.
K Chris Boswell (Groin)-DNP
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
CB Williams Jackson III (Back)-DNP
Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
CB Ahkello Witherspoon (Hamstring)-DNP
(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
LB Malik Reed (Personal)-DNP
(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
DT Cam Heyward (Vet day off)-DNP
(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
CB Levi Wallace (Shoulder)-FULL
(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
LB Christian Kuntz (Ribs)-Full
(AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
LB Myles Jack (Knee)-DNP
Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
DT Larry Ogunjobi (Knee)-LP
(Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)