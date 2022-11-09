Steelers vs Saints: Pittsburgh injury status update
On Tuesday, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin offered his thoughts on last week as well as early thoughts on this week’s game against the New Orleans Saints as well as the injuries the team will be monitoring. Here is the full list.
Myles Jack (knee)
Christian Kuntz (rib)
Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring)
William Jackson III (back)
Larry Ogunjobi (knee)
Levi Wallace (shoulder)
Chris Boswell (groin)
