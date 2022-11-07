Steelers vs Saints: S Damontae Kazee plans to be activated this week

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be getting a key defensive player back this week. Safety Damontae Kazee spoke to the media on Monday and says he is fully healed from the broken forearm he suffered in preseason and plans to be placed on the 53-man roster this week.

Kazee was signed as a free agent in the offseason as the team’s starting strong safety if Terrell Edmunds hadn’t returned. Once Edmunds did sign it looked like Pittsburgh would have a very deep safety group before Kazee suffered his injury.

Pittsburgh should get outside linebacker T.J. Watt back this week as well and will be very close to full health heading into this week’s game with the New Orleans Saints.

Damonte Kazee said he will be activated to the 53 man roster this week. He had a plate and nine screws inserted to help his forearm heal. He had a dislocated wrist and broken forearm in the preseason. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) November 7, 2022

