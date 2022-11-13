Steelers vs Saints: 5 players to watch this week

After having a full week off, the Pittsburgh Steelers are getting ready to kick off the second half of the season against the New Orleans Saints. Here are the five Steelers we will be keeping a close eye on this week.

LB T.J. Watt

(Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Too obvious? Maybe but all eyes will be on No. 90 when T.J. Watt takes the field on Sunday. Watt has missed seven games with a partially torn pectoral and his return will cushion the blow from the absence of safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

WR George Pickens

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

This week will be the first game with rookie sensation George Pickens starting on the outside opposite Diontae Johnson. Pickens has made several highlight reel plays but we can’t wait to see him as the featured receiver in the passing offense.

QB Kenny Pickett

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

With two weeks to get things right, we expect to see a much more efficient and dynamic Kenny Pickett. Pickett has done a nice job completing passes but must find a way to minimize interceptions and push the football down the field.

OT Dan Moore Jr.

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

With how badly Dan Moore Jr. has played this season, you can bet the Saints will line defensive tackle Cameron Jordan over the top of him as much as possible. Moore has taken a big step back after his rookie year and is the weak link on an improving offensive line.

CB Cameron Sutton

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

With two starters out in the secondary, pressure is on cornerback Cameron Sutton to lead this unit. The Saints have a dynamic rookie wide receiver in Chris Olave and Sutton is going to be the man to keep him in check.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire