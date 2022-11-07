Steelers vs Saints: 4 big concerns for this week’s game

After a full week off, the Pittsburgh Steelers are back to work, hoping to salvage the second half of this season. The New Orleans Saints come to town this week and are as desperate for wins as the Steelers. Here are our four big concerns for this week.

Matt Canada is still running the offense

It really feels like as long as Matt Canada has full control over the Steelers offense there is only going to be so much progress this unit can make. Canada’s focus should be on building an offense around rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett to maximize his opportunities but instead he remains rigid in his approach and the offense is suffering.

What if T.J. Watt isn't ready?

Everyone assumes T.J. Watt is going to stroll into Acrisure Stadium on Sunday and dominate with the rest of the defense following suit. But the reality is Watt might not be 100 percent and isn’t quite ready to dominate yet. Will the defense step up or fall flat?

Are the Steelers hearts still in it?

The Pittsburgh players have had an extra week to take some time, reflect on the first half of the season and decide how they want the back half of the season to go. It’s gut check time and what if too many of the roster just don’t have their heart in it?

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire