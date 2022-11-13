Steelers vs Saints: 3 keys to victory

Despite being two-point underdogs, Sunday’s game with the New Orleans Saints is very winnable for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Both teams have played well below expectations this season with the Steelers at 2-6 and the Saints at 3-6. The game is in Pittsburgh and that’s why we like the Steelers in this one. Here are our keys to victory.

Take care of the football

If there was ever a week to win the turnover battle, it’s this week. The Saints have the worst turnover differential in the league at -10 and the Steelers lead the league with 10 interceptions. Something has to give here and hopefully quarterback Kenny Pickett can take better care of the ball and not give the Saints easy opportunities. In particular, we want to see Pickett use his legs more and instead of forcing throws, run the ball to move the chains.

Take some shots downfield

Pittsburgh must open up the playbook and find ways to manufacture some points. If this means some 50/50 balls to guys like wide receiver George Pickens and tight end Pat Freiermuth, then this is what they do. The Saints average 23.6 points per game and the Steelers offense is No. 31 in the NFL with only 15.0 points per game. This can’t stand on Sunday.

Rally around the defense

Take heart in knowing Saints quarterback Andy Dalton has never beaten the Steelers. The Pittsburgh defense has feasted on Dalton during his time with the Cincinnati Bengals and Sunday is a perfect opportunity to add to the record and prop up outside linebacker T.J. Watt in his first game back. The Steelers defense has been humbled this season but with an extra week to prepare we look for an inspired effort against the Saints.

