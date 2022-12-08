Steelers vs Ravens: Wednesday practice report
On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers got back to work in preparation to take on the Baltimore Ravens. Several Steelers missed or were limited at Wednesday’s practice. Here’s the full list.
WR Diontae Johnson (Hip)-LIMITED
RB Najee Harris (Oblique)-DNP
LB Malik Reed (Back)-DNP
OT Chuks Okorafor (Shoulder)-DNP
LB T.J. Watt (Ribs)-LIMITED
DT Larry Ogunjobi (Toe)-DNP
