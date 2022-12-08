Steelers vs Ravens: Wednesday practice report

Curt Popejoy

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers got back to work in preparation to take on the Baltimore Ravens. Several Steelers missed or were limited at Wednesday’s practice. Here’s the full list.

WR Diontae Johnson (Hip)-LIMITED

RB Najee Harris (Oblique)-DNP

LB Malik Reed (Back)-DNP

OT Chuks Okorafor (Shoulder)-DNP

LB T.J. Watt (Ribs)-LIMITED

DT Larry Ogunjobi (Toe)-DNP

