Steelers vs Ravens: How to watch, listen and stream

Here is everything you need to know so you can watch, listen to or stream this week’s Pittsburgh Steelers game. Time is running out on the Steelers 2021 season and a loss today against the hated Baltimore Ravens could shut the door on any hope of making the playoffs. Records aside, this is one of the best rivalries in all of professional sports and you don’t want to miss it.

Game information:

Baltimore Ravens (8-3) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1)

Kickoff: Sunday, December 5, 4:25 p.m. ET

Venue: Heinz Field

Weather: Temps in the 40s, clear

Broadcast:

National television: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz and Tony Romo with Tracy Wolfson

Online: You can also tune in online with NFL Game Pass and FuboTV (try it for free).

Radio: Westwood One and Steeler Nation Radio will have the game, as well as WDVE 102.5 FM & WBGG 970, AM local.

You can also follow the game with us @TheSteelersWire and of course here on Steelers Wire with our live updates during the game, along with highlights of all the key moments from this week’s game. Join us straight after the final whistle for more in-depth coverage, injury updates, and analysis of all the action.

