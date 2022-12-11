Steelers vs Ravens: How to watch, listen and stream

Here is everything you need to know so you can watch, listen to or stream this week’s Pittsburgh Steelers game. This week the Steelers look to extend its winning streak to three games against the hated Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore comes in as the leader in the AFC North but will be without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh wants to keep building on the momentum of the last two games and continue to run the football and play stout defense.

Here is everything you need so you don’t miss a minute of the action.

Game info: Baltimore Ravens (8-4) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7)

Game Day: Sunday, December 11th, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Stadium: Acrisure Stadium

TV Channel: CBS

Weather: Temps in the 40s and slight chance of rain

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

Online: You can also tune in online with NFL+ and FuboTV (try it for free).

Radio: Westwood One and Steeler Nation Radio will have the game, as well as WDVE 102.5 FM & WBGG 970, AM local.

You can also follow the game with us @TheSteelersWire and of course here on Steelers Wire with our live updates during the game, along with highlights of all the key moments from this week’s game. Join us straight after the final whistle for more in-depth coverage, injury updates, and analysis of all the action.

List

Steelers overrated/underrated offesive players through 12 games

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire