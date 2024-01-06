Steelers vs. Ravens preview: Predictions odds and how to watch Saturday's game

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) catches a pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at Lumen Field.

It's a must-win situation for the Pittsburgh Steelers. While there is still a world where Mike Tomlin's crew reaches the playoffs with a loss, it would require three separate outcomes in order to send Pittsburgh to the promised land. A win makes things much, much easier though.

Luckily for the Steelers, their opponents this weekend, the Baltimore Ravens, clinched the AFC's top seed last week, meaning they'll likely be resting their starters.

The Steelers are fresh off a win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 17, and quarterback Mason Rudolph has looked like a capable signal-caller as he has knocked out two straight wins with him under center. Still, Baltimore's defense is a much tougher task than Cincinnati or Seattle.

The Ravens will most certainly want some momentum heading into the playoffs, and a win over their division rivals to keep them out of the postseason would put a smile on everyone's face in that locker room. what you need to know about the AFC North Week 18 showdown.

Who wins?: NFL Week 18 picks: Will Texans or Colts complete final push into playoffs?

Predictions for Steelers vs. Ravens:

Sportsbook Wire: Steelers (-3.5)

Sportsbook Wire points out that in their last seven meetings, the Steelers have gone 6-1 ATS. With Baltimore benching most of their pivotal starters, the Steelers should pull out all the stops in order to win.

CBS Sports: Ravens 24, Steelers 21

Pete Prisco writes, "The Steelers need to have this game to have any chance to make the playoffs. But you know these two don't like each other. Even if guys like Lamar Jackson sit, I think the Ravens will win it."

FOX Sports: Baltimore 30, Pittsburgh 12

The FOX Sports staff states, "The Steelers have a 64.3% chance to win this matchup, based on the implied probability of the moneyline." However, they are rolling with the Ravens in this one. The Ravens have won three of their last five meetings against Pittsburgh.

BetMGM: Steelers (-3.5)

BetMGM's model has the Steelers winning this game with 60.6 percent confidence. Even more, the model also predicts that the Steelers cover the spread with 59 percent confidence.

How to watch Steelers vs. Ravens: TV, streaming and schedule

When: Saturday, Jan. 6, 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD

Cable TV: ESPN, ABC

Streaming: ESPN+, Sling TV, FuboTV

Watch the game: Stream NFL Week 18 action with Fubo

Steelers vs. Ravens odds, spread and lines

The Steelers are favorites to defeat the Ravens, according to the BetMGM NFL odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023.

All odds as of Thursday.

Spread: Steelers (-3.5)

Moneyline: Steelers (-190); Ravens (+155)

Over/under: 35

Injury News:

Baltimore Ravens Injury Report:

Name Position Injury Status Odell Beckham Jr. WR Rest Out Ronald Darby CB Illness Questionable Zay Flowers WR Calf Doubtful Kyle Hamilton S Knee Questionable Marlon Humphrey CB Calf Out Lamar Jackson QB Rest Out Patrick Queen LB Shoulder Healthy Kyle Van Noy LB Calf Healthy Daryl Worley CB Shoulder/Ankle Out Kevin Zeitler OG Knee/Quad Out Malik Harrison LB Groin Out

Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report:

Name Position Injury Status Najee Harris RB Knee Healthy Minkah Fitzpatrick S Knee Questionable Cameron Heyward DT Groin Healthy T.J. Watt OLB Rest Healthy Kenny Pickett QB Ankle Healthy

NFL Week 18: Will Texans or Colts complete final push into playoffs?

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Steelers vs. Ravens predictions odds, injury news for Saturday's game