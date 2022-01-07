Steelers vs Ravens: Pittsburgh has a predicament at inside linebacker

Last week the Pittsburgh Steelers have one of its best defensive performances of the last two months on Monday against the Cleveland Browns. The defense stepped up huge to shut down the Browns vaunted run game and forced Cleveland to be one-dimensional.

A big part of the improvement was the play of inside linebackers Robert Spillane and Marcus Allen. Spillane and Allen were filling in for Joe Schobert and Devin Bush who were both stuck on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Now Schobert and Bush are back and Pittsburgh is preparing to square off against one of the best run offenses in the league. It leaves the coaches with a tough decision to make. Do they go with the hot hands at linebacker and leave Allen and Spillane in there or go back to the starters who haven’t played well? Let us know in the comments below what you would do at inside linebacker this week.

