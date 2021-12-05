Steelers vs Ravens: Pittsburgh’s keys to victory

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going into Sunday’s game with the Baltimore Ravens knowing that a loss could put any hopes of making the playoffs into serious jeopardy. The team is in a spiral right now on offense and defense and it cannot all be contributed to injuries. Here are our keys to victory for this week’s game as well as our prediction for how this one turns out.

Run the football

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

After running the wheels off of rookie running back Najee Harris for much of the season, Pittsburgh dialed his workload back the last two weeks. This has to change this week as Pittsburgh needs to control the football, control the clock and take some pressure off of a struggling defense.

Shorten the field

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Pittsburgh’s offense can’t be expected to win if they have to chain together long scoring drives. This means the defense has to get some stops and maybe even more important the return game needs to do its part with wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud back to help shorten the field for the offense.

Don't let Lamar Jackson win with his legs

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

If Pittsburgh is going to beat the Ravens, they have to force Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to do it with his arm. Jackson is so dangerous when he can get on the run and we’ve already seen Pittsburgh is susceptible to a running quarterback.

Match the Ravens energy

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers have been listless and flat the last three weeks. There’s no way the Ravens come out with anything but 100 percent energy and if Pittsburgh cannot match that, the rest of these keys really won’t matter. Did a day of practice in pads give the Steelers the spark they need?

Prediction time: Will the Steelers get back on track?

(Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

This game is shaping up to be one of those class Steelers comeback wins. Pittsburgh typically comes back off of a big loss with a good performance but this season nothing is what it seems. The Ravens do everything the Steelers can’t do anything about and I’m not sure what the Steelers can do at this point. Pittsburgh keeps it closer than they have in recent weeks but don’t be shocked if Ravens kicker Justin Tucker ends this one. Ravens 27, Steelers 24

