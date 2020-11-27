Steelers vs Ravens moved to Tuesday for now

According to ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter, the game between the Steelers and Ravens has been moved yet again. This is the second attempt by the league to change the date of this game to accommodate the Ravens who completely botched their COVID-19 protocols. This scenario can only benefit the Ravens who have over a dozen players and staff positive including starting quarterback Lamar Jackson and surely more positive tests are on the way

