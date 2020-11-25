Steelers vs Ravens: More positive tests could be coming for Baltimore

According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, there are more positive COVID-19 tests coming for the Baltimore Ravens ahead of their game with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The NFL has said they will push forward with this week’s game regardless of the status of the Ravens. I assume this decision was made with some knowledge that there were more positive tests coming.

This whole situation has a feel similar to the Tennessee Titans situation Pittsburgh had to go through early in the season. But at this point in the season, it is hard to see the league moving this game to another week. The best-case scenario for all involved could be to move the game to Sunday but this won’t get any of these Ravens on the field.

Ravens fans feel like this game is being pushed on them but the reality is they made some mistakes and just like any injury you have to play when things are less-than ideal.

