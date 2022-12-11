Steelers vs Ravens keys to victory for Pittsburgh

There is no better rivalry in the NFL than the one between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens. This week the Steelers hope to beat the Ravens and extend its current win streak to three games. Here are the Steelers keys to victory.

Controlled pressure on Tyler Huntley

The Steelers defense has to be excited about not facing Lamar Jackson but they cannot take Tyler Huntley for granted. Huntley is an impressive athlete and an improved passer. Pittsburgh needs to maintain rush lanes, don’t give Huntley escape routes and treat him like the elite runner is can be.

Own time of possession

The Steelers offense is not built to be high-scoring or explosive at this point. But it is built to milk the clock, run the ball and keep the football out of the Ravens hands. The return of kicker Chris Boswell means the Steelers offense should be able to turn any successful drive into points and those drives need to eat up as much clock as possible.

Take some shots downfield

Between George Pickens, Dointae Johnson and Pat Freiermuth, the Steelers have plenty of weapons to stretch Baltimore’s 25th-ranked passing defense. And it’s really the only way to open up the run. George Pickens was frustrated last week at not getting the football and that shouldn’t be an issue this week.

