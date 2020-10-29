Steelers vs Ravens injury update: WR Diontae Johnson full participant

The Pittsburgh Steelers put out the Thursday practice report and it was a mix of good news and bad news. Pittsburgh is preparing to go on the road to take on the 5-1 Baltimore Ravens this week so getting healthy is a top priority.

Here is the full practice report from Thursday:

DL Chris Wormley (Knee) DNP

LB Ulysees Gilbert III (Back) DNP

S Jordan Dangerfield (Quad) DNP

FB Derek Watt (Hamstring) LP

CB Mike Hilton (Shoulder) LP

Everyone else of note including wide receiver Diontae Johnson who is dealing with a toe injury was a full participant. If Wormley misses the game on Sunday, look for Isaiah Buggs to get more reps and if Hilton can’t go, it will be Cameron Sutton in his spot again this week.

Of note for the Ravens, cornerback Jimmy Smith and running back Mark Ingram both missed practice. On the other side of things, cornerback Marlon Humphrey was a full participant.

