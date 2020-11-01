Steelers vs Ravens inactives: No Mike Hilton again for Pittsburgh

Inactives for the #Steelers today in Baltimore: QB Dobbs, CB Hilton, 37 Dangerfield, 54 Gilbert, 73 DL Davis, 77 OL Gray, TE Gentry — Bob Labriola (@BobLabriola) November 1, 2020





The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into the next biggest game of the year shorthanded. The Steelers announced their inactives for Sunday’s game with the Baltimore Ravens and the big name on the list is cornerback Mike Hilton.

This will be the second-straight game missed for Hilton. Hilton is such a key for the Steelers in the nickel spot as he’s adept in all areas on defense. His ability to stuff the run and blitz is what makes him unique on the roster. In his place, look for Cameron Sutton to once again get a heavy workload.

Passing downs got even more complicated with the inclusion of linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III on the inactives list. Gilbert did good work last week in passing situations and with him out the team will need to decide if they can trust Robert Spillane to take on those reps or will we finally see Marcus Allen get his first snaps at linebacker?

For the Ravens, the big name to watch is running back Mark Ingram. This means Pittsburgh will get a heavy dose of speedy rookie J.K. Dobbins.

List