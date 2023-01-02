Steelers vs. Ravens highlights Week 17
Watch all of the highlights from the AFC North showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
The Steelers run game is the only thing working right now.
The Chargers struggled through midseason because of injuries, but with players returning they've won four in a row and look like a Super Bowl team.
The Steelers were fighting for their playoff lives. The Ravens were fighting to remain alive in the AFC North race. A defensive battle came down to the wire, with Najee Harris catching a 10-yard touchdown pass from Kenny Pickett with 56 seconds left to give the Steelers a 16-13 win. The Steelers moved to 8-8 [more]
With two weeks left in the regular season, Steve Kornacki is back on Football Night in America to break down the 2022 NFL playoff picture.
5 Things That Matter: Georgia hung on to beat Ohio State 42-41 to win the College Football Playoff semifinal Peach Bowl.
Philadelphia still a win shy of home-field advantage and bye. Green Bay needs Week 18 win to qualify. Bills-Bengals Monday nighter has major implications.
The Packers are win and in. The Seahawks and Lions need to win and get one other result. Here are the clinching scenarios for the No. 7 seed in the NFC.
Thirteen NFL teams have already been eliminated from playoff contention. Here is a running list of organizations that will not be in the postseason.
Carson Wentz had an interception-filled Sunday, which was predictable.
The 49ers, behind Christian McCaffrey, survived an overtime thriller against the Las Vegas Raiders to secure their ninth consecutive win.
The Detroit Lions' game in Green Bay against the Packers in Week 18 has even more significance for the NFL playoffs, with playoffs on the line.
The New England Patriots kept their playoff hopes alive with a win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Here's how they can punch their ticket to the postseason in Week 18, plus a look at the updated AFC standings.
Colts quarterback Nick Foles was knocked out of Sunday’s loss to the Giants when he suffered injured ribs on a hit by Giants rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. Thibodeaux celebrated the play by making snow angels on the field next to Foles, who remained on the ground and clearly appeared to be in pain as [more]
Foles was able to walk to the sideline before leaving the field on a cart.
Matt Maiocco hands out the grades from the 49ers' overtime win against the Raiders.
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Vikings went into Lambeau Field on Sunday trying to get a win and to stay healthy. Neither quest panned out. The Vikings were walloped 41-17 by the Green Bay Packers and lost two starting offensive linemen for the game in the first quarter with injuries. Right tackle Brian O’Neill, a 2021 Pro Bowl selection, injured his calf, and center Austin Schottmann, who started his ...
Q. I'm sure it was a disappointing loss. I'm curious if you can speak to TCU's level of play. They're not a traditional power, but they look like it. So can you speak to their level of play today? COACH HARBAUGH: Congratulations to TCU.
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy reacted to being asked about joining his childhood hero Dan Marino in an interesting NFL stat.
Kenny Pickett threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Najee Harris with 56 seconds remaining, giving the Pittsburgh Steelers a 16-13 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night and improbably keeping their playoff hopes alive for another week.