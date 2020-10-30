Steelers vs Ravens game status update

When the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Baltimore Ravens this week they will do so shorthanded. Injuries have lingered for the Steelers most of the season and so this team has grown accustomed to the idea of “next man up”.

Pittsburgh put our their game status report for this week’s game and the news isn’t great. Defensive tackle Chris Wormley, linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III and safety Jordan Dangerfield are all listed at OUT for this week’s game.

With Wormley out of the rotation, Henry Mondeaux will get reps again this week. The absence of Dangerfield will have the biggest impact on coverage teams.

Gilbert being out of the lineup is a little more complicated. He and Robert Spillane were sharing the load at inside linebacker attempting to replace Devin Bush. With Gilbert out we can only speculate on what that linebacker rotation will look like but don’t be shocked to see Marcus Gilbert on the field as a hybrid safety/linebacker.

In addition, cornerback Mike Hilton and fullback Derek Watt are listed as questionable this week.

List