Steelers vs. Ravens: Fans will not be permitted at newly-rescheduled game, per Steelers spokesperson

The bad news just keeps piling on. Not only will Heinz Field not be hosting its first Thanksgiving game, but it will be hosting fans either.

The NFL announced Wednesday afternoon that the Steelers vs. Ravens game, originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night, would be moved to Sunday, Nov. 29.

To make matters worse, fans who had tickets for the Thanksgiving game will not be allowed to attend the Nov. 29 game. The State of Pennsylvania’s new occupancy orders, announced earlier this week, go into effect Friday, Nov. 27.

The new policy wasn’t supposed to affect Heinz Field fan attendance until the Dec. 6 game against The Washington Football Team, but since the Steelers-Ravens game was delayed to Nov. 29, fans won’t be permitted due to the new state mandate.

The game is currently scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 29, at 1:15 p.m. on NBC.

