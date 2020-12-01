Steelers vs. Ravens: Baltimore will get 2 key starters back, thanks to 3rd game delay

Coincidence? I think not.

Baltimore Ravens running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins will be declared eligible to play in the for-now Wednesday night game in Pittsburgh, per Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

On Monday, Nov. 23, they were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, which requires a 10-day isolation period or until two tests return negative within a 24-hour period. Initially declared out for the originally-scheduled Thanksgiving game, the two were a longshot to play in the first rescheduled matchup.

Now that the NFL has pushed the game for a third time, that 10-day period will have ended. If Dobbins and Ingram actually tested positive on the 23rd, the period ends on game day.

The Ravens will still be without Lamar Jackson, tight end Mark Andrews, receiver Willie Snead, and pass rushers Calais Campbell and Matt Judon.

Ingram was out for the first game of the series with an ankle injury. Dobbins, as you remember, replaced him and gashed the Steelers for 113 yards on 15 carries.

While the Ravens still have 20 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, having Dobbins and Ingram’s talents in the backfield is a tremendous advantage that they would not have had if they played on Tuesday.

