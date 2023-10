The Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the Baltimore Ravens severely shorthanded this week. The team will be minus five starters with injuries. This is in addition to wide receiver Diontae Johnson and defensive tackle Cam Heyward who remain on IR.

QB Mason Rudolph (3rd QB)

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

P Pressley Harvin III

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

RB Godwin Igwebuike

(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

G James Daniels

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

TE Pat Freiermuth

(Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

DE DeMarvin Leal

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

