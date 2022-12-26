Steelers vs Ravens: 4 storylines for this week

With just two games left in the season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are making a final push to sneak into the playoffs. Standing in their way this week are the Baltimore Ravens. Here are the storylines to keep an eye on this week.

The Ravens run game

The Steelers run defense has really stiffened in recent weeks but the Ravens were the last team to really expose them on the ground. Last time around Baltimore rushed for 215 yards including 150 yards by running back J.K. Dobbins.

The move to prime time

This week’s game got flexed out to Sunday Night Football. Typically, prime-time games favor the Steelers, but nothing is what it seems this season. I would assume more players prefer an early kickoff and the bulk of the Steelers games this season have accommodated that but there seems to be no rhyme or reason to when Pittsburgh will play well.

Kenny Pickett's first game vs the Ravens

Technically, Kenny Pickett did start against the Ravens the last time they played but an early concussion forced him out of the game very early. Pickett now gets another shot at Baltimore following his best performance of the season last week against the Raiders.

Complete lack of consistency

The Steelers aren’t a great team. But at times they do play great. Pittsburgh is 5-2 since the bye week but when you look at some of the games they lost, you are just waiting for the bottom to fall out and the Steelers to take a step back. The Steelers looked bad against Baltimore the last time and you have to wonder if there will be a repeat.

