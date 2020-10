The Steelers-Ravens rivalry has a respect-disrespect kind of relationship. A byproduct of said relationship is some of the fiercest football matchups of the last decade.

Tomorrow should be no different. It’ll be a strength versus strength, won-in-the-trenches kind of battle. Records and stats are thrown out the window when these two clubs meet.

Here are X reasons to be optimistic Sunday (and, yes, it includes records and stats… sue me).