Steelers vs Ravens: 4 players who must step up this week

As it stands right now, the Pittsburgh Steelers are still on schedule to take on the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday night. Both rosters are going to look very different as the Steelers and Ravens are both dealing with COVID-19 concerns. Pittsburgh will be minus a handful of guys and here are the players who must step up in their absence.

RB Benny Snell Jr.

With James Conner testing positive for COVID-19, the run game now becomes the responsibility of Snell. We don't know how much the Steelers coaches will use Snell but when Pittsburgh runs, Snell should be the man.

DT Henry Mondeaux

Pittsburgh is going to be without Stephon Tuitt and Isaiah Buggs this week, which doesn't bode well for the defensive line. Cam Heyward and Tyson Alualu are great but that third spot will be Henry Mondeaux.

QB Ben Roethlisberger

Let's not kid ourselves. All other things being equal, this offense is all about Roethlisberger. This will be even more true with Conner our as well as quarterbacks coach Matt Canada.

TE Kevin Rader

The Steelers offensive line and tight end depth charts have taken a beating. Pittsburgh has Eric Ebron but with Zach Gentry and Vance McDonald out, look for Kevin Rader to be on the 53-man roster. Once you add in the Steelers primary depth at offensive line is out as well, Rader could be even more involved as a blocker.