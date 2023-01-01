Steelers vs Ravens: 4 bold predictions for this week

This week the Pittsburgh Steelers square off with the Baltimore Ravens on the road and they may have nothing to play for by the night kickoff. The Steelers have revenge on their mind after losing to the Ravens already this season. Let’s make a few bold predictions for this week’s game.

Steelers play to win no matter what

When the game starts, Pittsburgh will know if they are still playing for a shot at the playoffs or not. But if the Patriots lose to the Dolphins and the Steelers are eliminated, I expect no changes by the team in terms of starters or effort.

J.K. Dobbins held under 75 yards rushing

Pittsburgh is steadily improving on defense since the last time these two teams played. J.K. Dobbins ran all over the Steelers defense the last time but no repeat here.

Najee Harris finally cracks 100 yards rushing

Najee Harris has started every game this season but has yet to top the 100-yard mark. That changes this week Harris finally cracks the century mark thanks to the steady improvement of the Pittsburgh run offense.

Steelers get the win in style

Pittsburgh played about as bad a game as they could in the first matchup this season and only lost by two. That won’t happen again as the Steelers are playing much better in all phases. The Steelers win this one thanks to a defense that makes splash plays and a physical offense.

