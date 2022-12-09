Steelers vs Ravens: 4 bold predictions for this week

This week the Pittsburgh Steelers welcome the hated division rival Baltimore Ravens to town. Here are our four bold predictions for this week’s game.

The Steelers top 200 yards rushing

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

When offensive coordinator Matt Canada is on his game, rushing yards can come from everywhere. The Ravens are No. 25 in rushing yards allowed this season and we look for Pittsburgh to really take advantage of that.

Defense picks off Tyler Huntley twice

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Last season the Steelers got two interceptions from Tyler Huntley in a 16-13 overtime win and this week will be no different. The Steelers defense is among the very best in the NFL at interceptions and this week will be no different.

George Pickens has a huge game

We see this all the time. The receiver gets all disgruntled about the lack of touches, things get awkward and the next week the team forces them the football. Don’t be shocked if rookie George Pickens sees double-digit targets this week and finishes with seven or eight receptions.

Pittsburgh extends the win streak to three

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh is coming into this game with a ton of momentum and the Ravens limp in without its best player. The Steelers are going to take advantage of the absence of Lamar Jackson and pull off what the records say is an upset.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire