Steelers vs Ravens: 4 bold predictions this week

When the Pittsburgh Steelers are playing as badly as they have been, trying to be bold with these predictions gets a little tougher. The Steelers are 2-2 but the record might fool you into thinking this is a good football team when it isn’t. Nevertheless, let’s stay positive and let’s get bold.

T.J. Watt has a huge game

(Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Seeing Watt get no sacks last week was a shock to us so it had to be to him. We predict Watt will take out his frustration on Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Najee Harris takes over the run game

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

We saw some fire in Najee Harris last week when no one else was playing hard. Hopefully, this rallies his offensive line and we see a big game from Harris this week.

Broderick Jones locks down the left side

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

As the game went on last week, we saw rookie left tackle Broderick Jones really settle in at left tackle. This week we predict he locks it down and shows why he was the team’s first-round pick.

The fans go nuts on Matt Canada

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

We predict that the first three-and-out the Steelers have or the first ill-timed jet sweep we see, Acrisure Stadium is going to erupt like we’ve never heard it before and it’ll be for all the wrong reasons.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire