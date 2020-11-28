Steelers vs Ravens: 4 big worries for this week’s game

It feels like we’ve been waiting forever to finally get to this game. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens were supposed to square off on Thursday but the NFL continues to push the game out due to COVID-19 protocols and positive tests in Baltimore.

Here is what we are worried about this week.

The game still might not happen

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

No one should assume the game really happens on Tuesday. If more positive tests come out and more players are placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, this game could get pushed to the Week 18 scenario that would completely change up the playoff structure.

Underestimating Robert Griffin III

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

There's no doubt there is a drop off between Lamar Jackson and RGIII. But the concepts the Ravens will run won't change and Baltimore's ability to move the ball on the ground shouldn't really take a hit.

Focus

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

This week has been brutal for the Steelers. Constantly moving schedules, being dealt blows based on the irresponsibility of another team has impacted the mindset of this team. The team is back to practice on Saturday but this will be an excellent test for head coach Mike Tomlin to keep this team focused on the task at hand.

More COVID-19 problems

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh added three players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week for a total of four. The Ravens are stealing all the headlines with the positive tests but things are far from ideal for the Steelers. Depth on offensive and defensive line has taken a huge hit and will push Pittsburgh's roster to the limit.