Steelers vs Ravens: 3 matchups to watch this week

When the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens square off there are always some epic matchups. Here are the three we can’t wait to keep an eye on this week.

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey vs Steelers WR George Pickens

Even if Diontae Johnson plays, look for Baltimore cornerback Marlon Humphrey to get plenty of coverage snaps on star rookie George Pickens. Pickens was frustrated with a lack of targets last week and we look for Kenny Pickett to target him often even if the Ravens’ top cornerback is covering him.

Ravens LB Patrick Queen vs Steelers RB Najee Harris

Patrick Queen is the Ravens best tackler and Najee Harris is the Steelers workhorse running back. With Pittsburgh finally getting the run game going, Harris is going to get to know Queen well. Two extremely physical players and the collisions could be epic.

Steelers LB T.J. Watt vs Ravens OT Morgan Moses

2022 has been forgettable for T.J. Watt thanks to injuries. Meanwhile, Morgan Moses has been playing at a Pro Bowl level this season. Watt is listed as questionable with injured ribs but even if he were healthy will have his work cut out for him against Moses.

