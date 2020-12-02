Steelers vs Ravens: 3 keys to victory for Pittsburgh

After multiple delays, it appears Steelers vs Ravens will finally happen on Wednesday afternoon. The Pittsburgh Steelers have sat by patiently and watched the NFL and the Baltimore Ravens mishandle this and take it all in stride. But now it is time to get this game over with.

If the Steelers want to get out of this game 11-0, here are the keys to victory.

Eyes on the prize

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

This past week has been a gauntlet of distractions. But Pittsburgh is the better team, especially with the Ravens losing starting quarterback Lamar Jackson. Head coach Mike Tomlin must have his team ready to play and just focus on this game, not looking ahead.

Trust the process

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh is going to be without starting running back James Conner but this shouldn't matter. Pittsburgh has proven they can just hand the offense to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and things will be just fine. Look for a heavy dose of the short passing game, letting all that young talent at wide receiver make plays.

Don't underestimate Robert Griffin III

Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore is going to come out and try to establish the run. This job is made easier thanks to the last postponement that should allow running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram to play. The Steelers cannot take what Robert Griffin can do or the Ravens might just run all over them, especially minus Stephon Tuitt on the defensive line.