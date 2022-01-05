Steelers vs Ravens: 3 early causes for concern

It all comes down to this. The Pittsburgh Steelers need to win one game and get a little help in order to secure an all-important playoff spot. But this isn’t going to be easy. The Steelers must travel to take on the Baltimore Ravens and they have playoff aspirations of their own. Here is what we are worried about this week.

The hangover

Monday’s win was a massive emotional game and you have to think the players eventually decompress from it being Ben Roethlisberger’s last home game. Getting back up emotionally on a short week is going to be a challenge.

Anemic passing offense

The stat line for Roethlisberger last week was downright ugly. 24-for-46 only yielding 123 passing yards is brutal and not the passing offense of a playoff team. Pittsburgh needs to figure out how to push the football down the field to wake up the offense.

It might not matter

Even if the Steelers win this game, they have to hope the worst team in the NFL, the Jacksonville Jaguars, can upset the Indianapolis Colts. Both games will be running at the same time so you can bet there will be some scoreboard watching. If that game gets out of hand, will the Steelers ease up?

