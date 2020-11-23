Steelers vs Ravens: 3 early causes for concern

It’s Ravens week. Again. Sort of. The Pittsburgh Steelers wake up this morning 10-0 and looking at a huge game against the Baltimore Ravens in just four days. There aren’t many rivalries as good as this one and the stakes are high. If you are a Steelers fan you know not to take anything for granted and both teams have plenty on the line.

Here are our worries for this week’s game.

Revenge

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Back in Week 8 the Steelers went into Baltimore and handed the Ravens a 28-24 loss and sent the Ravens on something of a spiral. Baltimore is 1-3 in their last four games including that loss and is looking to get some payback on the Steelers.

Overconfidence

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

In the last two weeks, the Steelers have taken care of business and won handily against two teams they are supposed to beat. This is a young team and you can tell their confidence is at an all-time high. With a short week to prepare, the coaches need to remind this team these are not the Jags or Bengals this week and this will be one of the toughest games on the schedule.

Baltimore needs this win more

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The Ravens wake up on Monday finding themselves in third place in the AFC North and on the outside looking in for the playoffs. Meanwhile the Steelers have all but locked up a spot in the playoffs. Motivation this week certainly goes to the Ravens.