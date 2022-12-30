Steelers vs Ravens: 2 starters listed as questionable for Sunday

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read

This week’s game-status report for the Pittsburgh Steelers is a mix of good news and bad news. The good news is safety Terrell Edmunds isn’t listed and is good to go against the Baltimore Ravens.

However, starting linebacker Myles Jack and starting defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi are both listed as questionable. Jack has been trying to get past a groin injury and Ogunjobi has been on the injury report for weeks with a toe injury he continues to play through.

One player who is out for this week’s game is backup safety Tre Norwood. Norwood suffered a hamstring injury in last week’s game and hasn’t practiced all week.

Pittsburgh is looking to avenge a 16-14 loss from earlier in the season when the Ravens just ran all over the Pittsburgh defense. We look for Ogunjobi to continue to play through his injury as he has for more than a month. If Jack is limited, Robert Spillane will continue to see an increased role. Spillane has been the team’s best inside linebacker all season so there will be no dropoff here.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire

